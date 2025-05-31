Detroit police seek information on 2 people in shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. High School

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

Police in Detroit are seeking information about two people in connection with a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. High School that happened Thursday night.

Shots were fired by an unknown number of people in the parking lot of the school on the 3200 block of East Lafayette Street around 8:26 p.m., police said. No one was injured.

On Friday, law enforcement released the photos of two people who officials say were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Detroit police say this person was near Martin Luther King Jr. High School when shots were fired in the area on May 20, 2025. Detroit Police Department

Investigators are hoping to speak with these two people.

Anyone who recognizes either person or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or leave an anonymous tip here.