Detroit police investigate shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. High School

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton,
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Police in Detroit are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night near Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

The incident happened around 8:26 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Lafayette, when police say a suspect or suspects fired shots in the high school's parking lot. Several teenagers were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. 

No one was injured in the shooting, but police are looking to speak to a person of interest who they say was in the area at the time of the shooting. 

martin-luther-king-high-school-shooting-person-of-interest.jpg
Detroit police are looking to speak to a person of interest who they say was in the area at the time of the shooting.  Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident or who recognizes the person of interest is asked to call DPD's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.

