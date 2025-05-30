Detroit police investigate shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. High School

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

Police in Detroit are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night near Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

The incident happened around 8:26 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Lafayette, when police say a suspect or suspects fired shots in the high school's parking lot. Several teenagers were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police are looking to speak to a person of interest who they say was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident or who recognizes the person of interest is asked to call DPD's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.