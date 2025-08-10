15-year-old fatally shot during "robbery gone bad," Detroit police say; 2 in custody

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

A teenager is dead after they were shot while allegedly trying to rob a man in Detroit on Saturday night.

Detroit police said officers responded to the shooting on the 3100 block of Hendricks Street just before 11 p.m.

A 15-year-old was attempting to rob a man in his 20s, who has a concealed pistol license and was armed, when the teen was fatally shot, officials said.

Officers found the teen around four blocks from where they initially responded.

One person was taken into custody at the shooting scene, and another where the teen was found, according to Captain Todd Messineo with the Detroit Police Department