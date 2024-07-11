Detroit residents, leaders focus on bettering community after deadly mass shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A call to action is unfolding on Detroit's east side after a mass shooting over the weekend. Their message is it'll take a village so our young people know right from wrong.

"Simple values and morals that we can instill in our young people that we can't legislate, we can legislate our way out of everything or police our way out of everything," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

Dozens gathered just a few blocks away from where the July 7 mayhem unfolded. The city council president detailed how to create a safer community, it takes a community.

"Like, come on, what if that was your mom, your sister, your niece, your daughter? Then what would you do? They know who I'm talking to, man. We got to start holding people accountable," one person spoke to the crowd.

A reinforcement of community policing was shared amongst the crowd. Family members of the victims killed even took time to speak while sharing tears in the process.

"She was 20 years old. She got shot in her face," one family member said.

Although two were killed and 19 were injured, the effects stem far and wide. Even Detroit Police Commission Chair Darryl Woods reflects on how close these situations can hit home.

"My niece, her sister, was shot in this situation; I never shared that with anyone," Wood said.

The late-night block party amassed a massive crowd when suddenly gunshots began. DPD is still looking into what caused the chaos but the victims range from teens to their late twenties.

One of them is a recent Michigan State University graduate. His fraternity brothers joined the call to action, asking for better conflict resolution and community respect.

"Mr. Thornhill, he had nothing to do with the conflict that arose, so it's like I had no enemies out here, and to have your life taken like that. It's terrible," said Shawn Hurst, a member of Omega Psi Phi.

Authorities have already announced a bigger police presence when there's the word of block parties. Leaders said there is an investigation into the 911 calls made before the shooting.

"We want to be open and transparent in this situation. If there were 911 calls made, we going to investigate that and be very transparent with the public," Woods said.