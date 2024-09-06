What's that smell? Detroit residents concerned about mysterious foul odor

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents and some business owners on Detroit's east side say a mysterious, foul smell has been getting worse in recent months.

"It's really bad when we came in this morning; it was horrible," said Margaret Afubu, the owner of True Vine Locks and Braids on Gratiot near Mt. Elliott.

Afubu said the awful smell is beginning to affect her business.

"My clients have complained; I have complained too, and nothing is done yet," said Afubu.

Afubu said another concern is that the smell is so bad she fears it could affect people's health.

"Because with this kind of smell, people could get sick," she said.

Afubu said the odor has been getting worse every month since she opened her hair-braiding studio about a year ago.

"Since it's a very, very horrible smell, definitely we know it is not hygienic," she said.

Davina Robertson said the awful smell seems to get worse in the afternoon and is unbearable on a windy day.

"I want the city to come out and see why it stinks so bad like that. I mean, the odor is really bad; you don't even want to come out because of the smell," Robertson said.

Some residents have speculated that the odor may be coming from a nearby business or the site of an old business that was torn down. Others feel it may be coming from a sewerage problem.

Whatever the case, these residents and business owners want the odor addressed and the source of it known.

"The situation has not changed; the situation has not changed; something needs to be done," Afubu said.

Josef Greenberg, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), said preliminary tests indicate the odor is likely originating in the sewer system, and it is now up to the city to investigate further.