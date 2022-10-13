Detroit Red Wings to host opening night festivities

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time since 2019, a red carpet will await Detroit Red Wings players as the team prepares for its home opener Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

The gates for the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk will open at 3 p.m., and between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., fans can expect players and former players to walk the carpet.

Kids that are part of the Red Wings' Learn, Play, Score Program, a program that helps expand access to hockey in the Detroit area, will walk along with the players and former players.

In addition to the walk, fans can check out a 360-degree FanCam, live music, face painting, and more.

The team says fans with tickets should be in their seats by 6:20 p.m., so they can catch a special version of the opening show.

