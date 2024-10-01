Detroit Red Wings look to end franchise-record 8-year postseason drought

Last season: 41-32-9, missed playoffs for franchise-record eighth straight season.

COACH: Derek Lalonde (76-69-19 in two seasons).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh.

DEPARTURES: C Robby Fabbri, D Shayne Gostisbehere, LW David Perron, G James Reimer, RW Daniel Sprong, D Jake Walman.

ADDITIONS: RW Vladimir Tarasenko, D Erik Gustafsson, G Cam Talbot, C Tyler Motte, RW Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

GOALIES: Talbot (27-20-6, 2.5 goals-against average, .913 save percentage), Ville Husso (9-5-2, 3.55, .892).

BetMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 40-1.

The Red Wings might finally break through and end the franchise's longest playoff drought after losing a tiebreaker for the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season. They bolstered an above-average offense by signing Tarasenko to a $9.5 million, two-year deal after he helped Florida win the Stanley Cup and retaining Patrick Kane with a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million. Captain Dylan Larkin has a chance to be Detroit's first player to score 30-plus goals in four straight seasons since Hall of Famer Henrik Zetterberg did it from 2006-09.

The good: Averaging 3.35 goals, ranking ninth in the league last season, shows the team can score enough to win. The Red Wings should be a top-10 team on the power play for the second straight season. Detroit is deep up front and on the back end, giving Lalonde a lot of lineup options.

The not-so-good: Giving up 3.33 goals a game, a total ahead of just seven NHL teams last year, negates the team's ability to win on a consistent basis. With all due respect to Larkin and Kane, Detroit lacks a superstar that most contending teams have on the roster. Husso had an injury-shortened season, causing concerns for a franchise counting on him.

The Red Wings made big investments in defenseman Moritz Seider ($60 million, seven years) and forward Lucas Raymond ($64.6 million, eight years) and desperately needs them both to become stars very soon.

Husso's health is a big key. When the Red Wings have him on the ice, he increases their chances of winning with a 34-13-7 record.