The word "Hockeytown" is returning to center ice at Little Caesars Arena for the Detroit Red Wings' 100th season, the team announced Friday.

The "Hey Hey Hockeytown" logo design was revealed in a video posted on social media following a multi-week fan vote.

The Detroit Red Wings center ice logo for the 2025-2026 season was revealed on Aug. 8, 2025. Detroit Red Wings

According to the team, the logo "pays homage to a century of rich hockey tradition in Detroit, while also representing the team's present and future."

Single-game tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now.

On Thursday, the Red Wings announced they will be hosting their training camp in Traverse City, Michigan. The three-day camp is scheduled for Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 at the Centre ICE Arena.

Last season, Detroit was 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35-8 record and did not make the playoffs. Since that time, the organization has acquired goalie John Gibson and signed Patrick Kane to a one-year, $3 million extension.

In July, the Red Wings traded away 33-year-old Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Note: The above video first aired on June 30, 2025.