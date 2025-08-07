Watch CBS News
Detroit Red Wings hosting annual training camp in Traverse City

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Thursday that they will be hosting their training camp next month in Traverse City, Michigan.

Training camp for the 2025-2026 season will begin on Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 at the Centre ICE Arena. 

The annual Red and White Game will be held on Sept. 21 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, which is home to the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League.

Fans interested in attending the three-day training camp can purchase tickets online beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 and range from $20 to $30 per day.

The team's preseason matchups will kick off on Sept. 23 with the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Little Caesars Arena.

Note: The video above previously aired on June 29, 2025.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

