Detroit Red Wings hosting annual training camp in Traverse City

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Thursday that they will be hosting their training camp next month in Traverse City, Michigan.

Training camp for the 2025-2026 season will begin on Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 at the Centre ICE Arena.

The annual Red and White Game will be held on Sept. 21 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, which is home to the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League.

Fans interested in attending the three-day training camp can purchase tickets online beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 and range from $20 to $30 per day.

The team's preseason matchups will kick off on Sept. 23 with the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Little Caesars Arena.

Note: The video above previously aired on June 29, 2025.