Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Detroit Red Wings great and two-time Stanley Cup-winning winger Pavel Datsyuk was named to the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame class Tuesday.

Datsyuk is joined by forward Jeremy Roenick, who had been eligible for more than a decade.

Datsyuk is part of the seven-member class of 2024, the first to include two women's players since 2010. It's the first class with two U.S. women's players in the hall's history: Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

"Congratulations to Pavel on this extremely well-deserved honor," said Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman in a statement. "Pavel's world-class skills made him one of the best one-on-one players of all time, but his high-end compete and work ethic separated him from his peers. He was a dynamic force who excelled at both ends of the ice and in all situations. He was an exceptional player and will rightfully take his place amongst the game's greats in November."

Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber were elected in their first year of eligibility. Longtime executives Colin Campbell and David Poile were chosen in the builder category.

Born in Sverdlovsk, Russia, Datsyuk was selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (171st overall pick) in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut with Detroit in the 2001-02 season, and went on to play 14 seasons with the Red Wings, tallying 314 goals and 604 assists in 953 games.

Datsyuk played for his native Russia in five Olympic Games, winning a gold medal in 2018.

"I have been lucky in my hockey life to this point," said Datsyuk in a release. "I would like to thank all of the people who have helped me along my way."

Datsyuk won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on four occasions (2006-09) and took home the Frank J. Selke Trophy as NHL's top defensive three times (2008-10).

"I would like to congratulate Pavel on his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame," said Red Wings Governor and CEO Christopher Ilitch. "Pavel was one of the most talented players in league history and had Red Wings fans around the world on the edge of their seats every time he touched the puck. Throughout his career, he was consistently recognized for his stellar defensive play, a testament to how great of an all-around talent he truly was. The 'Magic Man' created so many incredible memories for our fans and played an integral part in bringing two Stanley Cup championships to the city of Detroit. Congratulations again, Pavel, on this tremendous achievement."

The 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration is on Nov. 11, 2024, in Toronto, Canada.