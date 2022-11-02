Detroit Red Wings to celebrate 25th anniversary of winning Stanley Cup

(CBS DETROIT) - In 1997, the Detroit Red Wings walked away as Stanley Cup champions.

Twenty-five years later, more than 30 players, coaches and staff from the 1997 and 1998 teams are coming back together to celebrate in Detroit.

The team will hold a commemorative celebration on Nov. 3 to honor the 1997 champions and on Nov. 5 to honor the 1998 championship team at the Little Ceasars Arena.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 01: This wall painting on the interior of Joe Louis Arena represents the 1997-1998 Stanley Cup Champion team, players, coaches, and front office prior to the NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings on April 1, 2017, at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The pregame ceremonies will happen during the Red Wings' game against the Washington Capitals and the game against the New York Islanders respectively.

The Team Store will be selling vintage '97 and '98 championship t-shirts and hats, replica patches for hockey sweaters, branded pucks and more. There will also be opportunities for an exclusive fan photo with Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy and Campbell Bowl on Via concourse.

"We're looking forward to what will be a tremendous weekend for our fans and the Red Wings alumni returning to Detroit for the 25th Anniversary Celebration," said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a press release. "We encourage fans to be in their seats early to be a part of the pregame ceremonies, and to salute both teams for the pride and joy they continue to bring to Hockeytown."

Tickets are limited for both dates and are available at DetroitRedWings.com/Anniversary.

Red Wings alumni players, coaches, front office members and support staff scheduled to attend the weekend's festivities are listed below, and subject to change: