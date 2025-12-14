Detroit rapper Sada Baby waives preliminary exam hearing in drug case

A drug case against Detroit rapper Sada Baby is heading to the Macomb County Circuit Court after the 33-year-old waived his preliminary exam hearing last week.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams. Sorrell appeared for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 11 and waived his rights to a preliminary exam.

In January 2025, Sorrell was taken into custody by Sterling Heights police during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant. Police said the warrant was for a previous arrest for driving without a license.

Police alleged that during the arrest, they spotted a bag of pills in Sorrell's driver's side door pocket. The bag allegedly included oxycodeone hydrochloride and acetaminophen, which prosecutors say Sorrell did not have a valid prescription for.

"Illicit narcotics pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our community. When an individual chooses to possess these substances, they endanger lives and contribute to the cycle of addiction that affects families across our county. In Macomb County, this conduct will not be tolerated. Our office will continue to pursue these cases aggressively and hold offenders fully accountable under the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

An arraignment has not yet been set.