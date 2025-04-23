Watch CBS News
Detroit liquor store doubles as art gallery, bringing creativity to the community

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

Tucked next to the iconic Faygo plant on Detroit's east side is a liquor store that's also a gallery, and it might just be one of the city's most creative hidden gems.

Liquor Basket Gratiot is home to Push Gallery, Detroit's only art gallery housed inside a fully operational liquor store. It's the brainchild of Dominick Lemonious, an artist by trade and the store's manager.

"We're bringing art to the people," Lemonious said. "We're really creating an atmosphere and an experience for people who aren't normally privy to go to art shows or know when the art shows are."

Lemonious began showcasing his own work but soon expanded the idea into a full-fledged gallery space, highlighting artists from across the city. Since its launch, Push Gallery has featured dozens of pieces, each telling a piece of Detroit's story.

"The community has really embraced it," Lemonious said. "I originally wanted to put some of my work up here, and then, as friends came out, they said this would be a great space to show the community what the art scene looks like in Detroit."

The gallery's first exhibition debuted a year ago with local artist Elonte Davis's "Love, Appreciation, Celebration." The current showcase, titled "Community First," focuses on elevating Detroit-based artists and honoring the neighborhood that surrounds the store.

"We're hoping to tell a story of a brighter Detroit," Lemonious added. "We're hoping to inspire others to be more creative, think outside the box, and really just bring people together."

His mission is rooted in accessibility—bringing art into everyday spaces and ensuring residents don't have to travel far or pay a fee to experience it.

"When people are born and raised here, it's a certain energy and a certain love and respect we have for the city," Lemonious said. "It's Detroit vs. Everybody. It's Detroit Hustles Harder. It's just something that's in you."

Push Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. inside Liquor Basket Gratiot, 3643 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Whether you're stopping in for a snack or staying for the art, Lemonious hopes visitors leave inspired and with a deeper appreciation for the city's creative pulse.

