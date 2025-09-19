Detroit police shoot man during confrontation on city's east side

A confrontation with police led to the shooting injury of one man Thursday night near Moross Road and Kelly Street in Detroit's east side, police said.

The man, who is in his 20s, is now reported in critical condition at an area hospital.

Detroit police said about 10:20 p.m., the department's gang unit was working on an investigation and approached a man. He was armed.

During a police chase, officers said, he dropped something that appeared to be a gun and then stopped to pick it up. At that point, police said, the man then turned toward an officer who fired multiple rounds toward him.

The man did not return fire.

"A really important message is the fact that I wish he had just dropped that gun and kept running. Unfortunately, he picked that gun up, turned toward officers. That's not the best thing to do, unfortunately." assistant police chief Charles Fitzgerald said. "Prayers to him and his family, hopefully he pulls through this thing and he can recover."