Detroit police seeking tips on hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened about 11:14 p.m. Tuesday on Grand River Road, near Hubbell Avenue. A Chevrolet Malibu on Grand River that attempted to make a left turn struck the motorcycle, police said.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist had serious injuries as a result.

There was a driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet Malibu, which had visible damage to the front driver's side after the collision.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detroit's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv. A $1,000 reward is available for information that moves the case forward.