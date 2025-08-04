Watch CBS News
Detroit police seeking tips on hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
/ CBS Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek information on hit-and-run crash
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist. 

The crash happened about 11:14 p.m. Tuesday on Grand River Road, near Hubbell Avenue. A Chevrolet Malibu on Grand River that attempted to make a left turn struck the motorcycle, police said. 

The 34-year-old motorcyclist had serious injuries as a result. 

There was a driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet Malibu, which had visible damage to the front driver's side after the collision. 

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detroit's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv. A $1,000 reward is available for information that moves the case forward. 

