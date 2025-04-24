Detroit police seek information on two females seen near west side shooting incident

Detroit police looking for persons of interest in shooting of 13-year-old boy

Detroit police looking for persons of interest in shooting of 13-year-old boy

Detroit police looking for persons of interest in shooting of 13-year-old boy

The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public about a shooting in which a 13-year-old boy was injured.

Detectives say they want to speak to two people of interest who were near the location at the time of the incident.

The shooting happened about 3:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 17100 block of West Seven Mile Road, on the city's west side. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries and was initially reported in serious condition.

Police said at the time that the shooting appeared to have resulted from an argument between the victim and two other people.

The two people that police want to speak to were described as follows:

A female wearing a white tank top and black track pants.

A female wearing a black jogging outfit.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the descriptions of either person or has other information pertaining to the shooting call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or send a tip via DetroitRewards.tv.