Juvenile shot near church on Detroit's west side

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday on the city's west side.

The incident happened in the area of Seven Mile Road and Gilchrist Street near the First International Baptist Church. Police say the shooting appeared to stem from an argument between two suspects and the victim.

Police did not provide the victim's age but said the juvenile was listed in temporary serious condition.

Investigators are looking into a person of interest.

