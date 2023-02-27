Detroit police searching for missing 69-year-old woman

Sandra Hagood Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 69-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from by her family since Feb. 5.

Sandra Hagood's daughter has not seen or heard from her mother since around 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 and is concerned for her well-being. Hagood may be driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Hagood is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes with short black hair.

Anyone with information on Hagood's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or 911.