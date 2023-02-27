Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 69-year-old woman

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Sandra Hagood
Sandra Hagood Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 69-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from by her family since Feb. 5. 

Sandra Hagood's daughter has not seen or heard from her mother since around 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 and is concerned for her well-being. Hagood may be driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Hagood is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes with short black hair. 

Anyone with information on Hagood's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or 911.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 2:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.