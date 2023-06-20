Detroit police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since Friday

Apple Jones Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Apple Jones left her residence in the 14200 block of Maiden at about noon on Friday, June 16, and did not return home.

Police say she was last seen wearing all pink clothing.

Jones is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.