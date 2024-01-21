Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for missing woman

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman. 

Hilary Turner was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 500 block of Clinton. Her family is concerned for her well-being, police said. 

Police describe Turner as White, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with shoulder-length auburn hair, and blue eyes, weighing 300 pounds. 

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing, police said. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5301

First published on January 21, 2024 / 12:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

