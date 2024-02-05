Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 20-year-old with autism

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 20-year-old woman with autism. 

Lorencia Browner left her residence in the 14600 block of Kentucky at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, and hasn't been seen since.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink and blue jogging outfit.

Browner is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information about Browner is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001. 

