Detroit police search for missing 20-year-old with autism
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 20-year-old woman with autism.
Lorencia Browner left her residence in the 14600 block of Kentucky at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, and hasn't been seen since.
Police say she was last seen wearing a pink and blue jogging outfit.
Browner is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Browner is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.
