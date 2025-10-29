Detroit Police officer seen without pants during virtual court hearing

A Zoom hearing camera caught a view of a Detroit Police Department officer appearing without pants on when identifying himself for a virtual hearing.

The scenario happened during a court hearing Monday in the 36th District Court, where a woman faced a charge of drag racing,

District Court Judge Sean B. Perkins was seen at his bench. The defendant, her attorney and Officer Matthew Jackson from the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct were all participating virtually via Zoom. The defendant had just agreed to accept the plea offer on her case on drag racing and disorderly conduct, with other charges to be dismissed. And then Judge Perkins called upon the officer.

"Officer Jackson? Good morning to you. Can you put your appearance on the record, please?" Perkins asked.

In response, Jackson held up his hand and gave his name. The camera on the computer he had logged onto showed a view of him wearing a uniform shirt and badge.

That initial view of Jackson also showed his bare legs, without his uniform pants.

Detroit police officer Matthew Jackson during Zoom hearing October 27, 2025. 36th District Court video

The defense attorney, whom one of the next camera views showed, was seen with a puzzled look on her face.

The camera view went back to the judge, who appears to have noticed the camera monitor at his desk.

"You got some pants on, officer?" the judge asked in response.

Jackson repositioned his camera closer to his face and began to say, "Sir, they're in the ..." Then he broke off that sentence and said, "No, sir."

The judge then quickly pivoted the discussion toward the defendant, calling her name and continuing the proceedings.

The dress code for the 36th District Court says casual business attire is preferred. The dress code prohibits wearing shorts, cutoffs, skorts, "and other clothing which is not suitable in a Court or any other professional environment" for a hearing.

In the aftermath of the uniform view — and subsequent attention to the video — Detroit Police Chief Todd A. Bettison issued the following statement:

"The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings. The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department.

"Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident."

As for the hearing, the defendant's charge was amended from reckless driving. She pleaded guilty and was fined $240 upon the conclusion of the hearing, court records show.