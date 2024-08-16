Detroit police taking steps to combat swatting after Michigan officials are target of hoax

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is taking steps to combat swatting after several attempts were made against Michigan officials, including most recently Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"Swatting" is when an individual makes a false emergency call to prompt a heavy law enforcement response.

In recent weeks, Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former Rep. Mike Rogers have been at the center of these incidents. Rogers and Slotkin are facing off in November for Michigan's open Senate seat.

Slotkin said on Friday at a campaign event that addressing these swatting incidents comes down to accountability.

"I think the most important thing is to deter people and show that if you're going to send in these fake threats again, you're going to be held accountable by law enforcement," said Slotkin. "When people see that and hear that, they are less likely to actually try this kind of thing. So that's why the investigation by the Capitol Police and Michigan State Police is particularly important."

Cybersecurity expert David Derigiotis says apprehending the people behind these attacks can be difficult.

"Swatting incidents have taken place from people located all over the world. So you could have somebody in the United Kingdom that's calling in a swatting threat to somebody that's located in the United States," said Derigiotis, the president of brokerage at Flow. "It can be very difficult to trace back that person and to bring charges against them."

DPD's cybercrimes division is working on figuring out who was behind the swatting attempt at Benson's residence.