Watch CBS News
Politics

Police respond to Rep. Elissa Slotkin's Michigan home targeted in swatting incident

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories
Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police confirmed that they responded to Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin's home in Holly on Thursday.

MSP did not provide details on the response but confirmed that Slotkin was a target of a swatting hoax. Police say they responded to Slotkin's home at about 6:50 p.m.

The Detroit News first reported the incident at Slotkin's home. A spokesperson for Slotkin told Detroit News that the congresswoman was not home at the time.

"Swatting," which is when someone makes a false emergency call to prompt a heavy law enforcement response, has become a concern earlier this year after several public officials were targeted in the weeks following Christmas 2023. In March, a person of interest was located in connection with over 100 swatting calls that targeted officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure and Security Agency Director Jen Easterly and other senior Biden administration officials.

Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 7th Congressional District, is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow. On Tuesday, Slotkin was the projected winner in the Democratic primary, beating actor Hill Harper.

She will face Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers, who won the primary against former Rep. Justin Amash and Sherry O'Donnell.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.