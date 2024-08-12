Michigan SOS Benson says her home was targeted in swatting attack

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her home was targeted twice in a swatting attack.

Benson said on Monday that the alleged attacks happened in the last 48 hours.

"I'm grateful for the professional, coordinated response from local and federal law enforcement who quickly contained the threat and worked to ensure our safety. Swatting is a form of political violence that is horrific, dangerous and intended to terrify its victims. But hear me clearly: I will not be intimidated," Benson wrote on X. "These threats never have and never will deter me from my job: ensuring Michigan citizens can have confidence in their secure, fair, accurate elections. I will continue to stand with election professionals throughout Michigan to guard every citizen's vote no matter who they are, where they live, or who they vote for."

Michigan State Police said they did not have any information on the incidents at Benson's home.

This comes days after Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers said their homes were also targeted for swatting. Slotkin's team said MSP responded to the congresswoman's home in Holly last Thursday after a false threat was emailed to a local elected official.

The following day, a spokesperson for Rogers said police responded to his home in Livingston County also over a false threat.

"This is the second time that Mike has been the target of a swatting, first in 2013 as a member of Congress, and reports that Rep. Slotkin was also the target yesterday are a clear example of the deeply concerning trend of political violence that has quickly become the norm," Rogers' spokesperson said in a statement.

Slotkin and Rogers won their primaries on Aug. 6 and are now in the running for Debbie Stabenow's U.S. Senate seat.