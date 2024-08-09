Michigan home of U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers targeted in swatting call

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers' Livingston County home was the target of a swatting call Friday, his campaign said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Michigan State Police for details on the swatting investigation but has not heard back.

The incident comes one day after Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who will be running against Rogers in November, was the target of a swatting call Thursday night. A spokesperson for Slotkin was not home at the time of the incident.

"Today, family members of Mike Rogers were the target of a swatting attempt at their home in Livingston County," said Chris Gustafson, a spokesperson for Rogers. "Michigan State Police responded to the false threat, and thankfully, no one at the home was harmed. Mike and his family are beyond grateful for the professionalism and swift response of law enforcement."

Gustafson said Rogers, a former congressman who represented Michigan's 8th district from 2001-2015, was previously the target of a swatting incident in 2013.

"This is the second time that Mike has been the target of a swatting, first in 2013 as a member of Congress, and reports that Rep. Slotkin was also the target yesterday are a clear example of the deeply concerning trend of political violence that has quickly become the norm," he said. "This kind of violence cannot be tolerated, and it is our hope that those responsible will be quickly prosecuted and held accountable."

"Swatting" is when an individual makes a false emergency call to prompt a heavy law enforcement response. Swatting has become increasingly concerning after multiple public officials were targeted in the weeks following Christmas 2023.

Rogers won his primary Tuesday against former Rep. Justin Amash and Sherry O'Donnell, while Slotkin defeated actor Hill Harper to earn the Democratic nomination.