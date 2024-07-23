Detroit Police Department debuts Text 911 service for emergencies

(CBS DETROIT) – In a sign of times, the city of Detroit is now the latest portion of Southeast Michigan where you can text 911.

Beginning this week, Detroit police dispatchers will process texts with the same priority as voice calls. When the text arrives at the call center, it sounds like an incoming call alerting the dispatcher to look at the screen.

"It instantly tells us the location of where the texter is, and that conversation is communicated to what is needed or what services need to be provided," Detroit Police Department Commander Sonia Russell said.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

This service allows individuals to send text messages to 911 in situations where calling may not be possible or safe.

"Obviously, we've seen instances of domestic violence; we've seen incidents of hearing-impaired people who are deaf, so this will be beneficial for them. We've had people who had kidnapped, people who've come up missing; they might be in a place of danger where they can't call 911, so we want you to text 911," Russell said.

DPD says the text message should include your location and the nature of the emergency. You should also be ready to answer questions and follow instructions.

"We want you to try not to test the system. It's up and working, and it does work. It will just clog up other calls that are important to come in. Also, remember to text out as much as you can. Don't use emojis," Dayna Clark, Detroit Police Department Public Information Director with the Detroit Police Department, said.

The number of dispatchers dedicated to the text-to-911 service will vary based on call volume and daily needs.

While this service is already being used in other departments throughout Michigan, this will be one of the busiest. Russell says their call center averages approximately 1.2 million calls a year, or approximately 3,200 calls per day.

And just like with a call, it's a crime to text a false report.