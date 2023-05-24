Detroit police: 36-year-old woman missing for more than a week found safe

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 24, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say 36-year-old Nicole Czajcowski, who was missing for more than a week, has been found safe.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Detroit Police Department released an update saying Czajcowski had been found and is doing fine.

According to police, Czajcowski had been last seen at about 5 a.m. on May 13 in the 10700 block of Bonita Street. She was seen wearing blue jeans, a shirt unknown, and a black purse.

She was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with red hair and green eyes and a tattoo on her back.

