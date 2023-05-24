Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police: 36-year-old woman missing for more than a week found safe

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 24, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 24, 2023 03:14

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say 36-year-old Nicole Czajcowski, who was missing for more than a week, has been found safe. 

On Wednesday, May 31, the Detroit Police Department released an update saying Czajcowski had been found and is doing fine.

According to police, Czajcowski had been last seen at about 5 a.m. on May 13 in the 10700 block of Bonita Street. She was seen wearing blue jeans, a shirt unknown, and a black purse.

n-czajcowski.jpg
Detroit police are searching for Nicole Czajcowski, who was last seen on May 13. Detroit Police Department

She was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with red hair and green eyes and a tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information was asked to call DPD's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 4:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.