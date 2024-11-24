Detroit Pistons outplayed by Orlando Magic 111-100 behind Franz Wagner's 30 points

Over 30 DPD officers without active licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

Jaden Ivey led in scoring for the Detroit Pistons with 19 points, but it wasn't enough as the Orlando Magic beat the Pistons 111-100 Saturday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Franz Wagner, who has scored 30 or more points in five of his last seven games, sat out the fourth quarter while the Magic's bench stretched Orlando's lead to 22 with 7:19 remaining.

Mo Wagner had 18 points and seven rebounds off the Magic bench, and Jonathan Isaac added five points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Malik Beasley, starting in place of the injured Cade Cunningham, added 18 points.

Cunningham, Detroit's leading scorer and the NBA's fourth leading assist maker, missed his first game of the season with a hip injury. The Pistons could not compensate, giving up 29 points off 17 turnovers.

Playing without Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. and losing Jalen Suggs to a sore left hamstring in the first half, the Magic remained unbeaten at home (8-0).

After Beasley's 3-pointer pulled the Pistons even at 56 at the outset of the second half, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope answered with a 3 and the Magic went off on a 20-9 run that included nine straight Magic points from Franz Wagner.

Wagner has averaged 27.7 points in the 11 games since losing Banchero to a torn oblique.

The Pistons play the Toronto Raptors in Detroit on Monday.