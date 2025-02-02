Detroit Pistons members reacts to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster trade

Fans heartbroken after Dallas Mavericks trade Luka Doncic in shocking deal Fans heartbroken after Dallas Mavericks trade Luka Doncic in shocking deal 02:23

(CBS DETROIT) — Players and coaches across the NBA, including some from Detroit Pistons, are sharing reactions of shock Sunday to the blockbuster trade involving All-Star players Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

"This ain't real!" Pistons shooting guard Jaden Ivey posted on X Saturday night shortly after the news broke.

Ivey's reaction was similar to most in the league who made comments about the three-team trade over the weekend.

The deal between the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz sends the 25-year-old five-time All-Star Doncic to the Lakers, and the 31-year-old 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are also sending reserves Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers, and Los Angeles is trading 21-year-old shooting guard Max Christie and a first-round draft pick for 2029 to Dallas.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared seemingly optimistic sentiments prior to Detroit's 127-119 win against the Chicago Bulls Sunday afternoon.

"I was surprised. I'll say that. I was surprised. But it's the league — and that's what I think makes the league so amazing," Bickerstaff said. "You don't know what's going to happen. And each organization has their own plan, but each organization is chasing the same thing. So, you got 30 teams going at it in different ways, and that's what makes it so fun."

The Pistons beat the Mavericks 117-102 on Friday, but Doncic did not play due to a calf injury sustained in late December against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers and Mavs.

Detroit hosts the the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

contributed to this report.