Detroit Pistons select Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier in 2025 NBA draft

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
The Detroit Pistons selected guard Chaz Lanier on Thursday in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft.

Lanier, who is the No. 37 pick overall, played one season with Tennessee as a fifth-year student after four seasons at North Florida.

At Tennessee, he was one of three to start all 38 games and set a single-season record for made 3-pointers.

The Pistons are coming off a historic season, making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They lost in the first round against the New York Knicks.

