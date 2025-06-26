Michigan's Danny Wolf and Michigan State's Jase Richardson selected in 2025 NBA draft

University of Michigan's Danny Wolf and Michigan State University's Jase Richardson were selected on Wednesday in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft.

Wolf, selected No. 27 overall, was picked by the Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Richardson is heading to the Orlando Magic as the 25th overall pick.

Wolf played two seasons at Yale before joining Michigan in the 2024-2025 season. He was previously a member of the Israeli national team at the 2023 FIBA and helped the team earn a silver medal after losing to France in the championship. At Michigan, he was one of four to play and start in all 37 games during the latest season.

Standing at 7 feet tall, Wolf averaged 13.2 points per game and 3.6 assists. He earned All-Big Ten first and second teams and the All-Big Ten Tournament Team. He was also a finalist for the Karl Malone Award for Power Forward of the Year in 2025.

Richardson, who was a freshman at MSU, played one season with the Spartans. During his high school career, he was listed among the top 40 players in the country and the top 10 combo guards in the country.

Both Michigan and Michigan State advanced in the 2025 NCAA Championship. The Wolverines fell short in the Sweet 16, while the Spartans lost in the Elite Eight.

Round 2 of the NBA draft is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 26.