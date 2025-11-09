Detroit People Mover to temporarily shut down for track maintenance

Detroit's free public transit service, known as the People Mover, will be temporarily shut down starting Monday to allow crews to install a new track switch.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation, which owns and operates the light rail system, says operations will be suspended from Monday through Nov. 22. It's scheduled to run on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to midnight for the Detroit Lions' game against the New York Giants at Ford Field and the Jonas Brothers Concert at Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit People Mover closed for 11 weeks last fall so crews could replace sections of its track.

The service operates on an "elevated, single-track guide way loop in Detroit's central business district," according to its website. It's been free to ride since 2024.

The DTC said it's continuing a grant-funded study where Detroit residents and others provide feedback on operations and expansion possibilities. Learn more about the study here.