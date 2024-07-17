Detroit People Mover shutting down temporarily in September for repairs

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit's People Mover will temporarily stop moving people in September for 11 weeks while the Detroit Transit Corporation, the agency that operates the transit system, works to restore multiple areas of worn track, prompting a full system closure.

Contractors will remove and replace sections with new tracks.

"I'm sure it'll disrupt some people, [but] the sort of footprint of where is services isn't all that big," said rider Jordan Petersen-Kam. "Hopefully, people can either take the bus or walk."

Petersen-Kam's suggestions might be your best bet, especially if you're trying to save a buck. Ralph Linsangan works downtown and says he uses the People Mover regularly to grab lunch.

"It'll be a lot of walking," Linsangan said. "[Maybe] I'll start packing lunch."

The iconic Detroit monorail is slated to get a makeover, at least partially, beginning on Sept. 3, when the city starts replacing about 7,000 feet of rail. According to the Detroit Transportation Corporation, this is only the third rail replacement in the People Mover's 37-year history. Still, Linsangan says the shutdown comes at a time when more and more people are taking the train.

"I've seen significantly more people come in," he said. "Before this summer, it was like one or two people, but sometimes I'll see whole groups of families come in, so it's pretty nice."

So far this year, the people mover has averaged more than 100,000 trips per month, which is equivalent to about 3,900 rides per day. Even first-time riders like Jaqualen Fields say it's well worth the trip.

"I'm enjoying it because, for one, it's free," she said. "But [I also like] being able to see the city without the hustle of the parking. So, I'm enjoying myself."

If you want to participate in the conversation, there are two public hearings about this project this month. The first is scheduled for July 25, and the second is on July 30, but at Huntington Place.