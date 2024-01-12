Watch CBS News
Some Detroit People Mover stations to close for system upgrades

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024 03:34

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) released a schedule for the next round of station upgrades. 

Starting Jan. 15, two stations will be closed to the public each week for five-day installations. New surveillance cameras and PA equipment are set to be installed. 

The project is scheduled to continue through March 1 as scheduled:

  • Jan. 15-19: West Riverfront & Grand Circus Park
  • Jan. 22-26: Huntington Place & Millender Center
  • Jan. 29-Feb. 2: Michigan & Bricktown
  • Feb. 5-9: Cadillac & Times Square
  • Feb. 12-18: Greektown & Financial District
  • Feb. 19-23: Broadway & East Side Substation
  • Feb. 26-Mar. 1: Fort/Cass & Renaissance Center  

People Mover trains will bypass the closed stations, officials said. Residents are asked to temporarily use the nearest and next available People Mover station to complete their trips. For a map of station stops, visit the website.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 2:37 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

