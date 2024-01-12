Some Detroit People Mover stations to close for system upgrades

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) released a schedule for the next round of station upgrades.

Starting Jan. 15, two stations will be closed to the public each week for five-day installations. New surveillance cameras and PA equipment are set to be installed.

The project is scheduled to continue through March 1 as scheduled:

Jan. 15-19: West Riverfront & Grand Circus Park

Jan. 22-26: Huntington Place & Millender Center

Jan. 29-Feb. 2: Michigan & Bricktown

Feb. 5-9: Cadillac & Times Square

Feb. 12-18: Greektown & Financial District

Feb. 19-23: Broadway & East Side Substation

Feb. 26-Mar. 1: Fort/Cass & Renaissance Center

People Mover trains will bypass the closed stations, officials said. Residents are asked to temporarily use the nearest and next available People Mover station to complete their trips. For a map of station stops, visit the website.