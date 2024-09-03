Watch CBS News
Detroit People Mover closed for 11 weeks for track improvement project

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit People Mover will be closed for 11 weeks so crews can complete a track improvement project for routine rail maintenance. 

The final day of service was Labor Day, and construction will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3. 

This is the third rail replacement in the People Mover's 37-year history, according to its website, and during this project nine curve areas will be replaced for the first time. 

The Detroit Transportation Corporation says that fully closing the People Mover is the most efficient action for completing this project. 

Detroit Transportation Corporation

Work on this project will extend the life of the People Mover's infrastructure an extra 15 to 30 years. 

In addition, the improvements will provide a quieter and smoother ride, according to the Detroit Transportation Corporation.

The closure is expected to last until Nov. 22. 

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

