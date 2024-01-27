Detroit People Mover changes hours for Lions game crowds

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Downtown Detroit is expected to host thousands of fans watching Sunday's NFC Championship Game Sunday.

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) said it will change hours due to the crowds. The system is free for everyone to ride and will operate service at all 13 stations on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until midnight, according to a press release.

On Jan. 29, the People Mover is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. for upgrades to the stations' fiber-optic network with a regular close at 10:30 p.m.

The DPM is also continuing its weekday installation schedule of new surveillance cameras and PA equipment at two stations per week.