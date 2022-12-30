Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday.

"I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.

For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton.

"All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.

While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans, Mario and Maya were at the hospital early awaiting Phoenix's arrival.

Maya's labor lasted hours, beginning at 4 a.m. Finally, just before the clock struck midnight, it was time.

According to the couple, everyone in the delivery room wanted the baby to arrive on their birthday.

"When he came out we had like 30 minutes till Christmas," according to Maya.

The moment became even more special, due to the fact the delivery nurse told the couple her sister also was born on Dec. 24.

"Everyone we ran into kept talking about Phoenix...he was a big deal that night," Maya said.

Mario and Maya join an Alabama couple that recently gave birth to a daughter on their birthday.

The odds are 1 in 133,000.

For Mario, It's regular for him and Maya to share a birthday. Now with Phoenix, the couple understands the unique situation.

Since Phoenix's first ultrasound the couple knew he'd arrive on or around December 24th.

"We thought it would be cool to have a kid on our birthday, we didn't know so much attention would come from it," according to the parents.

The couple says they've had a few sleepless nights so far and with the influx of attention, they haven't had too much one-on-one time with their new baby.

"We really haven't had a chance to just have Phoenix to ourselves but we figure, he's a special guy...we better get use to it."

With three birthdays right before Christmas, the parents are adamant about celebrating birthdays and Christmas individually, for years to come.