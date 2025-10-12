Detroit police looking for missing 59-year-old woman last seen at hospital

A search is underway for a 59-year-old woman who went missing from a Detroit hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

Robin Thomas was discharged from Henry Ford Hospital on the 2700 block of West Grand Boulevard and hasn't been seen since. She was reported missing on Sunday.

Police said Thomas is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and walks with a limp. She has brown eyes and gray hair, and tattoos on her chest and ankle.

Robin Thomas, 59. Detroit Police Department

It's unknown what Thomas was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Matthew Fulgenzi with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at at 1-800-773-2587.