Detroit Metro Airport requests TSA stop displaying Kristi Noem video blaming Dems for federal shutdown

The Wayne County Airport Authority, which operates Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Willow Run Airport, has requested that TSA stop displaying a video of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The video, which CBS News reports was sent to airports across the country by the federal agency, is played in an airport's TSA security lines.

"The Wayne County Airport Authority has requested the TSA stop playing the video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addressing federal funding. WCAA does not operate the checkpoint monitors, which are located in TSA-leased space. The TSA did not seek approval to play the message," airport authority officials wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the Wayne County Airport Authority officials confirmed that the video was playing on monitors in TSA-leased space at the airport and referred questions on the matter to Homeland Security Public Affairs.

Meanwhile, airports in Flint, Grand Rapids and Lansing are among a growing number of airports that have also opted not to display Noem's video to travelers.

"At this time, Flint Bishop Airport is not showcasing the video referenced on any of the monitors operated by Bishop International Airport Authority," a spokesperson for the Flint airport said Tuesday in response to a question from CBS News Detroit on the matter.

A spokesperson for Lansing's Capital Region International Airport said the airport's digital content policy "does not permit the referenced video or any other content that could be viewed as political or partisan," which applies to all displays controlled by the airport.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids confirmed that Noem's video was not being displayed at the airport and that there have been no disruptions to the airport's operations.

"The limited digital screens are designated for static content that supports wayfinding and provides essential travel information," the spokesperson said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to TSA for comment. Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, issued the following statement: