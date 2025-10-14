Multiple airports refuse to play DHS video blaming Democrats for government shutdown

Multiple airports across the country are denying a request from the Department of Homeland Security to play a video that blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

The shutdown began on Oct. 1 with Democrats and Republicans in a stalemate over how to reopen the government. Democrats have demanded an extension of expiring health insurance tax credits, but Republican leaders have refused to negotiate, saying they want the government to reopen first.

Transportation Security Administration officers and air traffic controllers are essential federal workers, requiring them to work during a shutdown without immediate pay. But, an uptick of workers calling out sick has led to staffing shortages, resulting in some flight delays and cancellations.

In the DHS video, Secretary Kristi Noem tells travelers, "Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.

"We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government."

The video began airing at airports on Thursday, a DHS spokesperson said. But multiple airports say they are not playing it because the partisan message goes against their policies, as well as state or federal regulations.

"We did not consent to playing the video in its current form, as we believe the Hatch Act clearly prohibits use of public assets for political purposes and messaging," Molly Prescott, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland, which oversees Portland International Airport, told CBS News. "Additionally, Oregon law states no public employee can promote or oppose any political committee, party, or affiliation. We believe consenting to playing this video on Port assets would violate Oregon law."

The Hatch Act, which was passed in 1939, aims in part to ensure federal programs are nonpartisan.

Similarly, a Port of Seattle spokesperson said the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will not play the video "due to the political nature of the content."

"We continue to urge bipartisan efforts to end the government shutdown and are working to find ways to support federal employees working without pay at SEA during the shutdown," the spokesperson said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also said the video is not playing at its airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

"The Port Authority's longstanding policies prevent airing of politically partisan messages at our facilities, so airports are not airing the video on airport-controlled screens," spokesperson Cheryl Albiez said.

Other airports that are not playing the video include Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Westchester County Airport in New York, and O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport in Chicago. Massachusetts Port Authority, which manages Boston's airports, said the video is not being played and there are no video screens at its TSA checkpoints.

"North Carolina municipal law as well as CLT Airport's policy for digital content do not permit the referenced video," Charlotte Douglas International said in a statement.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins called the video "inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation's top public officials."

"At a time when we should be focused on ensuring stability, collaboration and preparedness, this type of messaging only distracts from the real issues, and undermines public trust. As County Executive, I believe our residents deserve clear, honest and nonpartisan communication — especially when it comes to national security, government shutdown impacts, and public safety," he said in a statement.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin repeated in a statement what Noem said in the video and added that "security operations remain largely unimpacted at this time." She did not specifically comment on airports not playing the video.