Detroit Metro Airport travelers see quick TSA security lines despite partial government shutdown

As the partial government shutdown continues, some Transportation Security Administration workers across the U.S. have called out over missed paychecks.

Long lines have grown at some airports, but locally, the Detroit Metro Airport seems to be the opposite.

"I came really, really early, and I'm going to be reading a book, but at least I know I'm through and I will get to see my grandkids at the other end," Mary Liz Ferris said as she heads to Minneapolis.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 366 TSA agents have left the force. On Wednesday alone, TSA says over 10% of its officers called out nationwide.

"Other parts of the country are seeing major issues, up to 50% of the TSA are not showing up," said David Fishman of Cadillac Travel Group.

Experts like Fishman believe fewer workers are calling out at DTW than at other airports, which is why TSA lines aren't as hectic.

In cities like Atlanta and New York, airports have faced hours-long wait times.

"It was a little worry – but then when I got in and saw how the lines were, it went smoothly," said Angie Green, who traveled to DTW from Florida.

Experts recommend checking the airport's website for a current look at wait times. Concerns about long lines and the risk of missing flights are pushing some travelers to go the extra mile.

"We have an early flight tomorrow, and we didn't want to be late because of security, so we decided to stay at the Westin tonight so we could be here early in the morning," Gary Shoemaker said.

On Friday, the U.S. Senate attempted to advance the bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, but it failed. As the shutdown continues and spring break traveling arrives, experts say, be prepared.

"April is spring break for the majority of public schools; other schools will go during easter, well, they are falling on the same date. I call it the super spring break," Fisherman said.

A representative with DTW told CBS News Detroit the airport authority appreciates the dedicated TSA workers for their professionalism and commitment during the shutdown. It's something travelers can agree on.

"Our government needs to change, and their salaries should not be a part of the package deal for borders," said Liz-Ferris.

"We need to tell the politicians they can't get paid if TSA isn't getting paid," Shoemaker said.