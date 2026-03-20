Senate fails to advance DHS funding bill for 5th time, with no deal in sight

Washington — The Senate on Friday again failed to move forward with legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, extending the shutdown that has snarled air travel around the country.

In a 47 to 37 vote, the legislation failed to reach the 60-vote threshold it needed to advance. Sixteen senators did not vote. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted with Republicans.

Friday's vote marks the fifth time since Feb. 12 that the Senate has attempted to advance a House-passed bill that would fund the department through September. DHS has been shut down since Feb. 14. Democrats are insisting on reforms to immigration enforcement practices to fully reopen the department.

A bipartisan group of senators met with border czar Tom Homan on Thursday, in what Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama said was the first time both sides have met in six weeks. Leaving the meeting, Britt said "today was not negotiation, it was conversation."

Another meeting with Homan was expected later Friday, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

"This can't continue," the South Dakota Republican told reporters, adding that both sides "have now had an opportunity to kind of sharpen their pencils."

"I think we're going to know today whether we're actually serious about it," Thune said.

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats sent the White House their latest counteroffer. In a letter Tuesday to Republican senators involved in funding discussions, the White House said it had made several proposals to Democrats in its previous counteroffer. The offer included expanded use of body cameras, limiting civil immigration enforcement activities at schools and hospitals and requiring officers to wear visible identification. But Democrats have dismissed the offer, saying the White House has refused to budge on masks and warrants.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Friday that negotiations on immigration enforcement "still have a way to go," citing "deep disagreements."

The effects of the shutdown have been most apparent at airports across the U.S. Travelers are facing long lines, with unpaid Transportation Security Administration officers calling off work or quitting altogether. One TSA official warned this week that some airports might need to be shut down if the situation is not resolved soon.

Republicans have blocked Democrats' repeated attempts to pass funding for other agencies under the DHS umbrella, except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection. Meanwhile, Democrats have shut down efforts by Republicans to approve temporary funding for all of DHS.

Schumer said that lawmakers would have another chance to fund TSA on Saturday, when a procedural vote on legislation funding the individual agency is expected.

"The chaos at TSA is reaching a boiling point. We need to reopen it as quickly as possible," Schumer said in a floor speech Friday.