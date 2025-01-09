Detroit Medical Center implements new visitor guidelines amid flu uptick

Best practices to avoid getting sick during cold and flu season

Best practices to avoid getting sick during cold and flu season

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Medical Center is implementing new visitor guidelines at all DMC facilities amid an uptick in flu cases across Michigan.

The new guidelines went into effect on Jan. 9 at all DMC locations, including the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

"Flu cases have been increasing across the United States," said Dr. Teena Chopra, MPH, Corporate Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology and Antibiotic Stewardship for Detroit Medical Center, and professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University. "According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan influenza activity is also now increasing rapidly. In this period of increased influenza activity in the community, we made these changes for the safety and care of our patients."

Detroit Medical Center's new visitor guidelines

All patients will be allowed up to two visitors at any one time.

Visitors who are ages 12 and under, including siblings and other relatives, will not be allowed to visit inpatient hospital floors or in the observation units.

Visitors who are ages 13 and older who are experiencing a fever, cough or rash are asked to visit another time. This guidance applies to private and semi-private rooms. Hospitals that have policies that are more restrictive than the proposed guidelines will continue to use them.

Visitors exhibiting illness or cold symptoms are encouraged to visit when they are feeling better and have recovered.