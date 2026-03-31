How to watch: Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield's first State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will deliver her first State of the City address on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield is speaking at Mumford High School in Detroit, a location that her administration said was selected to showcase Sheffield's commitment to Detroit's neighborhoods and youth.

CBS News Detroit is simulcasting live coverage of the state of the city address, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Mary Sheffield's State of the City

What : Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield delivers her inaugural State of the City address.

: Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield delivers her inaugural State of the City address. Date : Tuesday, March 31, 2025

: Tuesday, March 31, 2025 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Sheffield, who was previously the city council president, took office in January as the first woman to serve as Detroit's mayor.

She was first elected to the Detroit City Council in 2013, becoming its youngest member at age 26, before being selected as council president in 2022.

Sheffield presented a budget proposal for the city on March 9 that included a new living wage standard for all full-time city employees, along with expanding youth and senior services. The Detroit City Council will hold a series of budget hearings before officially adopting the budget.