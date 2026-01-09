How to watch: Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield's swearing-in and investiture

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will mark the beginning of a historic new chapter in the city with a public investiture Friday morning at the Detroit Opera House in downtown Detroit.

The investiture marks the swearing-in of Detroit's 76th and first woman mayor. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets have already sold out.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live team coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

How to watch Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield's investiture

What: Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield's investiture at the Detroit Opera House

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield's investiture at the Detroit Opera House Date: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The investiture will include the swearing-in of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Detroit police commissioners and Detroit City Council members.

Performances by Grammy-nominated gospel singer Kierra Sheard, Detroit Opera House soloist Brianna J. Robinson, the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences and Detroit poet laureate Jessica Care Moore are on tap.

Mary Sheffield makes Detroit history

Sheffield became the city's first woman mayor when she defeated the Rev. Solomon Kinloch on Nov. 4, 2025. Sheffield was first elected to the Detroit City Council in 2013, becoming its youngest member at age 26, before being selected as council president in 2022.

In a conversation with CBS News Detroit in December, Sheffield said her focus is on building an administration that can hit the ground running in her first 100 days. Sheffield named her transition team "Rise Higher Detroit" and has established 18 committees focused on issues like public safety, housing, infrastructure and transit.

"We're really big on this administration being able to deliver day one for our residents," Sheffield said.

Sheffield was officially sworn in as the city's 76th mayor in a private ceremony at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on New Year's Day.

Sheffield succeeds Mike Duggan, who served as mayor for the last 12 years and is now running an independent campaign in Michigan's gubernatorial race.