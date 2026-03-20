"Brighten up the Block" initiative aims to improve neighborhood lights in Detroit

Mayor Mary Sheffield is keeping to her commitment to invest in Detroit neighborhoods. On Thursday, she signed an executive order to improve lighting across thousands of residential city blocks.

"For years, residents across our city have been asking for better lighting on their blocks. We hear you, and we're taking action," said Sheffield.

CBS Detroit

In an effort to improve Detroit's neighborhoods, the "Brighten up the Block" initiative aims to install nearly 3,000 mid-block lights on residential streets across the city.

"This is about improving safety, strengthening the quality of life, and making sure that every block in our city gets the attention it deserves," Sheffield said.

In 2014, the city and the Public Lighting Authority embarked on a massive project to re-light the city with 65,000 new energy-efficient LED lights. However, many residential blocks saw some existing lights removed and never replaced, and for years since, residents have raised concerns about dark areas on their streets.

On Detroit's east side off Rossini Drive, residents tell CBS News Detroit that more lighting would provide peace of mind.

"If it's dark, I can't see. The lighting would definitely help. It's a great idea. I agree with it," said one resident.

CBS Detroit

Neighbors say this project is a step in the right direction and would create a sense of security.

"We have a little school around the corner and a lot of kids in the neighborhood, they go down there to play basketball and whatnot, but then they gotta walk back through the darkness. We need some lights. Plus, it will stop a lot of these creepy crawlers at night that turn up the neighborhood, all this boom, boom, bang, bang," said a resident named Ronnie.

Plans to install new lights are expected to begin in July, to complete Phase 1 installations by November. Throughout April, Sheffield's team, along with the city council and the Public Lighting Authority, will host community meetings in every council district from 6-8 p.m.

The goal is to hear directly from residents how and where new lights will be installed.

Community meeting schedule: