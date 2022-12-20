Detroit man to stand trial after abusing ex-girlfriend's dog

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man accused of beating and torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog and sending her videos of the abuse will stand trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, waived his preliminary examination and was bound over for trial on the following charges:

one count of first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony and/or $5,000

one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, a 10-year felony and/or $5,000

one count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony and/or $5,000

one count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000

Holley is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and taking her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, as well as other items.

After taking the dog, Holley took a video of himself beating and torturing the dog and sent it to his ex-girlfriend.

Officials say the dog was taken to Michigan Humane after being left in a bucket next to a house.

According to the 2019 Michigan law MCL 750.50b(3), anyone who tortures or kills an animal with the intention to cause mental distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Nessel says the law recognizes there is a link between animal abuse and domestic violence and helps hold people who commit this crime accountable.

Holley's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 27.