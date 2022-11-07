Detroit man accused of breaking into a home, torturing small dog

(CBS Detroit) - A Detroit man is accused of beating and torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog, and sending the woman a video of the abuse.

Julius Holley is facing several facing multiple charges, including first-degree killing and torturing of animals, second-degree home invasion, larceny and stalking.

The charges were announced Saturday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. She said Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and took her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, along with other items. Nessel said Holley then sent the woman videos of himself beating and torturing the dog. The dog was then left in a bucket next to the woman's home. Nessel said the animal abuse is part of Holley's ongoing abuse and harassment of the dog's owner.

The dog was taken by the Michigan Humane Society to ensure it would not be abused again.

"Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "And its also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence and abuse."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 71% of pet owners entering domestic violence shelters report that the perpetrator had threatened, injured or killed family pets.

In Michigan, people that torture or kill a pet with the intent of causing mental suffering or distress, or to exert control over a person, are guilty of a felony of up to 10 years in prison.

"This relatively new law recognizes the undeniable connection between animal abuse and domestic violence," said Attorney General Nessel. "And it provides law enforcement with the tools necessary to hold dangerous perpetrators accountable."

The charge of second-degree home invasion is a felony that carries a 15-year prison sentence. Larceny is a felony with sentence of up to 4-years. Stalking is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1-year.

The Michigan Humane Society offers a pet fostering program for people who need temporary home for their pets. If you or someone you know needs a safe home for a pet, or if you would like to volunteer to foster an animal, you can call 866-648-6263