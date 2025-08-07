Detroit man sentenced to 18-40 years in 8-year-old son's beating death

A Detroit man who pleaded guilty to his role in the beating death of his 8-year-old son last fall will spend decades behind bars.

In July, Jamarr Hill, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Hill was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison on Thursday.

As part of Hill's plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed felony murder and first-degree child abuse charges.

Prosecutors allege that on the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2024, Hill and the child's mother, Kentoria Latricia Moss, 32, fatally assaulted their son at their home in the 600 block of Clairmont Avenue in Detroit.

Medics were called to the home and took the child to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled that the boy died as a result of multiple blunt force traumas to the head.

"The alleged facts in this case are chilling. The defendants in this case worked in tandem to beat and eventually kill this poor child - two adults against an eight-year-old. Little Adren had zero chance of surviving," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Moss was charged with second-degree murder and lying to a peace officer. She is due back in court for a preliminary examination on Aug. 29.